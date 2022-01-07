Brian Flores January 7 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom media session.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question involves Raekwon Davis, and Flores says he's done some good things but still has room for improvement.

-- Michael Deiter has had an interesting year, one interrupted by his injury, and Flores uses the same line as with Davis in that he's done some good things but still has room for improvement.

-- The Dolphins have failed to gain 300 yards in eight games this season, and Flores says it comes down to lack of execution. There's no way Flores would answer that question by pointing to personnel deficiencies.

-- The running game is among the least productive in the NFL, and Flores says it goes without saying that improvement in that area would greatly help the offense.

-- Asked about the importance of finishing the season on a high note, Flores says it's always important to "put your best foot forward."

-- The Dolphins had hoped the addition of Will Fuller V would add a big-time element of speed to the offense, but Flores says every team has to deal with injuries and make adjustments. Whether Fuller would have made a big difference still can be debated, given some of the deficiencies on offense.

-- Asked whether Fuller's absence was only related to his finger injury, Flores declines to answer, saying the focus is on the Patriots.

-- The special teams haven't been as good for the Dolphins in 2021 as they have been in recent years, and Flores says he'll start with himself as to what could have gone better.

-- The wide receiver position was a disappointment this season, but Flores again talks about the focus being on New England.

-- Flores congratulates Jaylen Waddle for being team MVP but then goes right back to saying he wants him to have a good practice.

-- My question to Flores was whether he'd want to give young players who haven't played very much a chance against New England, but as I suspected he said the focus strictly is on winning the game.