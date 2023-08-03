McDaniel August 3 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from McDaniel's media session prior to the team's practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins took the field at the Baptist Health Training Complex for practice Thursday, head coach Mike McDaniel conducted a media session.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- First question is about new offensive line coach Butch Barry, and McDaniel points out their previous working relationship from their time together in San Francisco. Says he's done a great job so far, but all O-line coaches always want more.

-- Liam Eichenberg has taken a step forward in his second camp in this system, mainly in terms of doing what the coaches want as opposed to what he's more familiar with and sometimes reverts to.

-- The follow-up question deals with the progress of Austin Jackson, McDaniel says "he's flashed some really good things. He continues to get better."

-- Christian Wilkins has had a great camp so far at a time when he's looking for a long-term extension, and McDaniel calls it "Classic Christian."

-- McDaniel explained that a lot of the blitzing at practice last week happened in a "pressure period" designed to work on it from both ends.

-- Tua has more "short-area explosiveness" as a result of his offseason training, which allows him to move quicker in the pocket.

-- Regarding the backup quarterback competition, McDaniel says "you have to play out longer at that position" because there are so many variables involved.

-- The orange jersey is awarded based on practice performance, but McDaniel said it's "about somebody who epitomizes what we're trying to do that day."

