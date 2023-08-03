McDaniel August 3 Media Session Highlights
Before the Miami Dolphins took the field at the Baptist Health Training Complex for practice Thursday, head coach Mike McDaniel conducted a media session.
Here were the highlights of that media session:
-- First question is about new offensive line coach Butch Barry, and McDaniel points out their previous working relationship from their time together in San Francisco. Says he's done a great job so far, but all O-line coaches always want more.
-- Liam Eichenberg has taken a step forward in his second camp in this system, mainly in terms of doing what the coaches want as opposed to what he's more familiar with and sometimes reverts to.
-- The follow-up question deals with the progress of Austin Jackson, McDaniel says "he's flashed some really good things. He continues to get better."
-- Christian Wilkins has had a great camp so far at a time when he's looking for a long-term extension, and McDaniel calls it "Classic Christian."
-- McDaniel explained that a lot of the blitzing at practice last week happened in a "pressure period" designed to work on it from both ends.
-- Tua has more "short-area explosiveness" as a result of his offseason training, which allows him to move quicker in the pocket.
-- Regarding the backup quarterback competition, McDaniel says "you have to play out longer at that position" because there are so many variables involved.
-- The orange jersey is awarded based on practice performance, but McDaniel said it's "about somebody who epitomizes what we're trying to do that day."
