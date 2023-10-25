McDaniel October 25 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Isaiah Wynn has a "long journey ahead of him," though McDaniel isn't ready to rule out a potential return this season.

-- River Cracraft will be designated to return today and be at practice Wednesday.

-- Erik Ezukanma isn't as far out as Wynn, but still has a ways to go.

-- Jevon Holland remains in the concussion protocol.

-- There will be no prediction as far as whether Jalen Ramsey will be in the lineup Sunday, though McDaniel reiterates there will be an uptick in his practice reps.

-- With the trade deadline coming up Tuesday, McDaniel says he likes the depth on the team. "I'm not really looking for anything at all. I'm very happy with the roster that we have."

-- The obligatory uniform question comes up because the Dolphins will be wearing their throwbacks on Sunday and McDaniel says he likes both the current unis and the throwbacks. "It's a win-win for sure."

-- Despite injuries on the offensive line, McDaniel says that doesn't affect the play-calling at all.

-- Asked whether Ramsey will be on a pitch count when he does return to the lineup, McDaniel says he needs more information to determine that.

-- McDaniel confirms that teams always send a report to the NFL after each game asking for clarification on certain officiating calls and get a report back, though teams aren't allowed to comment on those. "I don't allow myself to get mad at thunder."

-- The Patriots have made improvements since Week 2, with McDaniel saying they're a team that invariably get better as each season progresses.

-- Tyreek Hill was held to a season-low 40 yards in the first matchup against the Pats, but McDaniel says he'll always be a focal point for the offense and if defenses want to overcompensate to stop him, then it's up to other players to step up.

