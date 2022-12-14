Mike McDaniel December 14 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with Terron Armstead and the fact a knee issue has come up with him on the injury report, and McDaniel points out there will be little done full speed on the short week anyway.

-- Jeff Wilson Jr. is in the same kind of spot, where he'll focus on rehabbing this week, and McDaniel says he has full confidence that if Wilson does play, he'll be going full speed.

-- The Bills have been without star pass rusher Von Miller since Thanksgiving, and McDaniel points out Buffalo's defense never relied on only one player. "They're dangerous with him; they're dangerous without him."

-- With snow in the forecast in Buffalo on Saturday, McDaniel says he's doing zero monitoring of the weather. Says you can't prepare for it other than deciding whether you're going to let it become a factor.

-- Related to the game plan, McDaniel says it's a must that he be prepared for every situation possible when it comes to the elements.

-- Looking back at the Chargers game, McDaniel says it wasn't that the Chargers didn't do anything they hadn't seen, mentions that the Chargers played hard and maybe better than they had all year and the Dolphins were far from at their best. Adds that maybe the Chargers were more prepared.

-- Asked what he learned during the earlier three-game losing streak that he can apply now, McDaniel quips, "That winning is more fun." He goes back to a point he's made all season that in every game, win or loss, you try to grow and learn. "What I know you'll see is a team that won't give up."

-- Asked what will be considered a successful rushing performance against Buffalo, McDaniel talks about a commitment to technique, finishing to the whistle more often than not. Says the most important thing to him is that guys really get after it.

-- Final question deals with Tua scrambling, and McDaniel says that Tua knows "we're all counting on him." Adds that Tua is a competitor, almost to a fault, and good luck trying to tell him to slide before he gets to the sticks. Suggests that maybe there's frustration involved when Tua declined to slide. McDaniel makes clear he's not a big fan of Tua not sliding.

