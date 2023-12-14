McDaniel December 15 Media Session Highlights

The Miami Dolphins were conducting a walk-through Thursday, but head coach Mike McDaniel still spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- First question deals with the status of De'Von Achane and Xavien Howard, and McDaniel says there are "a lot of unknows" at the moment.

-- McDaniel called this day "a Monday, Wednesday and Thursday" in NFL terms. The Dolphins are conducting two walk-throughs Thursday.

-- Center Jonotthan Harrison has a lot of NFL experience but hasn't played in a regular season game since 2019, so the question of why sign him is brought up and McDaniel says a lot of due diligence goes into the signing of any player. Harrison was signed after working out for the Dolphins.

-- Asked about the tackle that injured Tyreek Hill on Monday night, McDaniel declines to call it either a horse-collar tackle or a hip-drop tackle but calls it unfortunate. McDaniel says Hill is doing everything he can and take care of what's in his hands, but the Dolphins are going to make sure when he's on the field he's not at risk of further injuring himself. "We're just going to be prudent and smart with him."

-- McDaniel says Hill has a huge impact on the field whether he gets the ball or not.

-- "It was awesome just to be around the guy," is how McDaniel describes Melvin Ingram. Says a lot of guys on the team were pumped to be around him. There's no timetable on when he plays, but McDaniel says he won't be on the field until he can be who he is.

-- Asked about his relationship with DC Vic Fangio and what might have been said after the collapse against Tennessee, McDaniel repeated his respect for Fangio and how he works to prepare his players, adding the two went through what happened together with the hope to fix the mistakes that were made.

-- Asked to relive Jevon Holland's incredible pick-six against the Jets on Black Friday, McDaniel points out he was caught on camera sprinting to the locker room with QB coach Darrell Bevell in excitement. Speaks about Holland's intent and the teammates who were part of the experience.

-- Brandon Jones and Elijah Campbell were the safeties on Tennessee's final two drives, and McDaniel said one issue there was the lack of reps and it wasn't their fault the defense gave up a lot of yards on those two drives.