Mike McDaniel December 2 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question surprisingly doesn't deal with Dolphins injuries, but rather the complications that can be caused by the 49ers having both Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. McDaniel calls both "really elite players."

-- Here comes the question regarding the status of Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, and McDaniel says he won't rule out Armstead for the 49ers game but can rule out Jackson. We can expect Brandon Shell to start at right tackle again, as he did five previous games while Jackson was on IR.

-- McDaniel gives props to newcomer Justin Zimmer for being to get more than a dozen snaps for the Dolphins against Houston a few days after signing with the team. Calls it a "very good first impression."

-- As many coaches have said and done before, McDaniel acknowledges the challenges of moving through time zones, which is why the Dolphins will fly out to California later today.

-- Brandon Shell and Greg Little will be the starting tackles (though it's not McDaniel who's going to reveal that) if Armstead can't go, and McDaniel says he's been very happy with the way they've played when they've been called upon so far this season. Calls them both "huge contributors" and factors in the Dolphins currently being 8-3.

-- Teddy Bridgewater has been inactive the past two games and McDaniel says he's ready for the two possible scenarios involving him.

-- For those still wondering about Byron Jones, he will not be traveling to California with the team.

