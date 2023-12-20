McDaniel December 20 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- After McDaniel confirms he's a big Eminem fan, McDaniel indicates that Tyreek Hill will not practice Wednesday.

-- Jevon Holland is "doing well," but McDaniel says he has to step in and protect players from themselves. McDaniel adds that Holland is "getting closer," which doesn't necessarily sound great for his availability Sunday.

-- On the idea of learning from losses, McDaniel says every loss was different. The Buffalo game after the 50-point victory against Denver was humbling.

-- In the loss against Tennessee, McDaniel says the team learned "where our attention should lie."

-- Asked whether he picked up anything specific from Buffalo's success on the ground against Dallas, McDaniel praises Dallas DC Dan Quinn and said it was more about the Bills executing. Says he expects a bounce-back performance from Dallas after the Cowboys "have heard about it to the nth degree" this week.

-- Asked about the offensive line, McDaniel raises both arms like he doesn't know what to say. Says the whole group has battled things throughout the season. Gives props to Liam Eichenberg playing through a calf injury.

-- McDaniel has a long relationship with Raheem Mostert and is asked if he's learned anything about him in light of his career year. McDaniel mentions Mostert always playing with a chip on his shoulder and this idea that no one thinks he's good enough ever. Talks about how difficult Mostert is to tackle.

-- Tua did not throw an interception in the past three games, and McDaniel says his QB just has a pattern of getting better and learns from his mistakes. "Should he surprise us that he's continuing to improve his game?" Says Tua is playing better QB now than at the beginning of the season, regardless of what the numbers say.

-- Question about Micah Parsons, and McDaniel says he's one of the best players in the NFL at any position. "He's more fun to watch when you're not going to play him, but I like the challenge of facing elite players. ... He is a real dude, for sure."

-- Safety DeShon Elliott has not yet cleared the concussion protocol, but he's in the process of getting cleared.