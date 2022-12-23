Mike McDaniel December 23 Takeaways

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Friday media session ahead of their Week 16 matchup against Green Bay

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Friday practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with guard Liam Eichenberg and whether he'll be activated for the Green Bay game, and McDaniel says the coaching staff are still talking about it.

-- River Cracraft and Eric Fisher both are dealing with a calf injury, but McDaniel says neither injury is particularly serious even if it could affect their availability for the Green Bay game.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jaylen Waddle has taken a big step forward in his second season, and McDaniel mentions the work of WR coach Wes Welker staying after him and Tyreek Hill raising the bar for him. McDaniel calls Waddle a "super athlete" and a throwback.

-- The Green Bay defense is ranked 29th in the league in yards allowed per game, but McDaniel says the stats might be misleading. Also points out that the Packers are very good in pass defense (they're second in the NFL in that category). "I expect them to be the best version of themselves."

-- Packers coach Matt LaFleur and McDaniel coached together in previous NFL stops and McDaniel says one thing he admires about him is his ability to "stay true to himself."

-- Hunter Long is a "cool place" in his young NFL career where, McDaniel says, he can see where he can fit in this offense and also recognize there's another level to his game he can attack.

-- Raheem Mostert has had a very good season coming back from his season-ending 2021 knee injury, and McDaniel called him "unique." Points out that Mostert is among very few athletes who maintain their speed through their late 20s or early 30s. Mentions former NFL wide receiver Joey Galloway as a guy who was like that.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.