McDaniel Discusses Ramsey Injury

Head coach Mike McDaniel opened his pre-practice media session Friday by discussing the injury that All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey sustained in practice.

The most important nugget of information is that Ramsey will undergo surgery on his left meniscus at 1 p.m. Friday and what kind of damage the doctors find at that time will determine how long Ramsey will be out.

McDaniel, though, all but ruled out Ramsey for the start of the 2023 regular season, even in a best-case scenario.

"The length of this rehabilitation is kind of dictated on a couple things that could occur in the surgery," McDaniel said. "So the exact timeline is a little to be determined. What I can tell you is, I don't think the beginning of the regular season is really a part of the scenario. It's going to be into the season and how deep that is depends on kind of what happens today."

McDaniel indicated the injury occurred before Ramsey collided with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a pass play toward the latter stages of practice Thursday and that Ramsey had had no issue with his knee prior to the injury.

RAMSEY ADDRESSES HIS TEAMMATES

While Ramsey was being checked out by trainers on the sideline, McDaniel and teammates Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland went over to talk to him.

After practice, it was Ramsey who addressed his teammates.

"The most amazing thing about the whole thing was the way Jalen responded," McDaniel said. "He spoke to the team yesterday. And it really moved a lot of people. He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team, how this team has accepted him and how he has been in league for a little bit and how he knows that what we're doing here, in his opinion, is special. And for his position group not to waver and exuded all the confidence they had in that position group.

"And one of the things that he said that was really cool for everybody was that he told all of his teammates not to worry, not to feel sorry for him. Whatever timeline the doctors give him, he's going after that timeline and trying to flex that he'll beat it. And that he realistically couldn't be more committed and excited to join the team again, this year, whenever that is."