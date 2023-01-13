Mike McDaniel January 13 Takeaways

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Friday media session ahead of their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Friday practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- Skylar Thompson is confirmed as the starting quarterback against the Bills. Teddy Bridgewater is getting closer and closer to being able to serve as the backup and be ready to play if needed.

-- Bridgewater has been doing extensive rehab to try to get himself ready. "He's been working relentlessly."

-- Tua Tagovailoa has been around the team, but he remains in the same stage of the concussion protocol, though McDaniel doesn't indicate what stage that is.

-- The issue of penalties is brought up, and McDaniel doesn't really have to say it but we will: The Dolphins have a very small margin for error in this game and therefore can't afford to make things more difficult on themselves. McDaniel adds winning the turnover battle as another key issue against Buffalo.

-- The biggest challenge for McDaniel in facing a team for the third time — as the Dolphins will do against Buffalo — is to avoid overthinking. "It's an equalizer for sure."

-- It's a waiting game for the three injured starting offensive linemen — Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg and Brandon Shell.

-- Raheem Mostert likely will be out for the Buffalo game, but McDaniel isn't quite ready to make that declaration just yet.

-- The Dolphins are a pretty young team, and McDaniel says the veteran newcomers have been very good this week in terms of helping younger teammates prepare for their first playoff game.

-- The point spread for this game is up to 13 favoring the Bills, but McDaniel obviously isn't going to concern himself with that. Says his entire life, he's done things he wasn't supposed to do. "I'm not surprised, nor does it affect me at all."

