McDaniel July 26 Media Session Highlights

Before the Miami Dolphins took the field at the Baptist Health Training Complex for their first practice of training camp Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel conducted a media session.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- First question deals with the four players starting camp on PUP — Terron Armstead, Nik Needham, Tanner Conner and Isaiah Wynn — and whether all of them should be fine for the start of the regular season and McDaniel points out he got bit and learned a lesson from last season when he said at this time he thought that Byron Jones would be ready for the season opener.

-- McDaniel indicates in terms of timetable, it will be sooner with Armstead and Wynn than Needham or Conner, but not sure on when that will be. McDaniel confirms that Armstead had a minor knee procedure done a few weeks ago.

-- Wynn was injured getting ready for the start of camp.

-- Connor Williams reported for camp despite being unhappy with his contract situation, and McDaniel says he tries to see the player's side whenever a side of this type occurs. "Very pumped to have him and I know he's pumped to be back." McDaniel stresses the importance of having a relationship with each player. "(GM) Chris Grier is the bad guy; I'm the good guy."

-- Heading into his second camp, McDaniel says there's a level of confidence that comes with knowing what to expect.

-- Asked what one thing he might be better at in Year 2, McDaniel quips, "Smiling."

-- McDaniel is asked about the beginning of his saying "opportunity cost" and points out it started when he became sober. Explains he avoided dealing with issues back then with alcohol but later learned to worry about what he could control and dive into his work. Says he became a better coach as a result.

-- McDaniel equates playing a second year in the scheme is like learning a new language. Also points out that Tua was asked to do a lot of different things for the first time last season and he handled those challenges very well. "He's had a tremendous offseason."

-- Regarding the Tyreek Hill offseason incident at the marina, McDaniel says it's the kind of situation that everybody is disappointing in having to talk about. McDaniel points out the NFL still is looking into the matter.

-- In regards to Tua being ranked 82nd on the NFL's Top 100 for 2023, McDaniel say, "I think that's awesome." Points out it doesn't necessarily mean all that much, but the respect factor from his peers definitely is a highlight. McDaniel points out the conversation he had with Tua last offseason when Tua was wondering whether he sucked and makes the point that when you're on that list, "You definitely don't suck."

-- The Dolphins have the potential for elite competition with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle vs. Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey, so McDaniel was asked about his level of interest in seeing them go head to head in camp: "Have you seen their collective paychecks? My interest is high."

