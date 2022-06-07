McDaniel OTA Takeaways From June 7

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session prior to the team's OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins took the field at the Baptist Health Training Complex for their second OTA of the week, head coach Mike McDaniel conducted a media session.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- After the press conference starts with light banter about sushi, McDaniel is asked which UDFAs have stood out so far and he explains some positions make it easier for players to get notice.

-- With that preface, McDaniel says he's been impressed with running back ZaQuandre White, who he calls "Mr. White."

-- McDaniel says he equates the offseason program with the first quarter of a game and feels the Dolphins are ahead after that first quarter.

-- As far as a message to his players when they go on their break after this week is accountability to their teammates.

-- Regarding Tua Tagovailoa's comments that he's never had a coach as positive as McDaniel, he says he's just a positive person in general and didn't necessarily put down a plan related to that.

-- McDaniel says the most important thing is for his players to feel they have an honest coach.

-- Regarding his coaching style, McDaniel says he's learned from every situation he's experienced in football. "I'm honest with deliberate intent and general purpose to help players get better."

-- McDaniel indicates the No. 1 rule on the team is: Protect the Team.

-- Asked about the injured players, McDaniel says the team has been cautious about not pushing the enveloped. He says, "There's nothing that's concerning us at this time." Those who haven't practiced this offseason (at least practices open to the media) include Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, Byron Jones and Terron Armstead.

-- McDaniel says Tua's skill set, namely his accuray, is conducive to him having success in tighter areas.

-- McDaniel points out that this is his sixth different team with the same offense, and with that combined with all the additions on that side of the ball, he says he "feels extremely happy and confidence where we're at."