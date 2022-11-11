Mike McDaniel November 11 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question concerns McDaniel's role with the defense after bringing back Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator, and McDaniel says there's constant communication regarding game plans. The bottom line is that McDaniel is involved and not totally hands off.

-- The bye week is coming up after the Cleveland game, and McDaniel says the best way to avoid looking ahead is to pretend it doesn't exist.

-- Asked about his relationship with referees, McDaniel quips, "It's not monogamous." Says he treats them with respect. Adds that how any coach treats officials has no effect on how calls are made.

-- Austin Jackson still is working to get back into the lineup after going on IR after Week 1, and McDaniel says he "sees Austin as our starting right tackle." But ... "we'll play at whatever position best serves us to put us in position to win the game." McDaniel adds that Jackson won't be used until he's fully ready to avoid any setbacks.

-- McDaniel says the play of Brandon Shell has given the Dolphins the luxury of using Jackson at other positions, but goes back to saying he really likes Jackson as the starting right tackle.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah's production is down in 2022, but McDaniel says he's not worried at all about production because of what Ogbah has shown in terms of getting back from his back injury. Says he was confident that Ogbah's stat sheet would start filling up before his injury popped up. "The matter of stat sheet production is a matter of time."

-- Like Josh Boyer on Thursday, McDaniel expresses his admiration for Nick Chubb. "You'd be hard-pressed not to call him the best back in the league." While some might say Derrick Henry here, it's obvious that Chubb at least belongs in the conversation.

-- With the safeties who have stepped in after Brandon Jones went on IR, McDaniel says he liked the different skill sets they all bring. Mentions Eric Rowe "played his butt off" against the Bears, which came after he was a healthy scratch for the Detroit game.

-- Talking about Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead and how they can succeed in one-on-one matchups, McDaniel says it's about more than just talent but also about "competitiveness greatness."

-- McDaniel says the Dolphins have yet to play a full 60-minute game with all three phases, but correctly points out that both sides of the ball have contributed to victories this season.

