McDaniel November 13 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media Monday before the team returned to practice after their bye.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- De'Von Achane will practice Monday after being designated to return. He can be activated off IR at any time.

-- Robert Hunt (hamstring) and Robert Jones (knee) are more week-to-week.

-- As for the left guard position, Kendall Lamm will be getting practice reps at that position, though McDaniel says he doesn't expect him to line up at that spot in a game soon.

-- In regards to Achane, McDaniel says the injury was more of a sprain than a tear and the team erred on the side of caution.

-- Asked why the Dolphins haven't used the "tush push," McDaniel points out it's not as simple as just doing what the Eagles do because they do it so well. Of course, it helps the Eagles that they have a quarterback who squats in excess of 600 pounds.

-- Four wide receivers missed practice Tuesday — Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios and Chase Claypool — but McDaniel says it was a matter of maintenance more than anything, though Waddle and Berrios are dealing with minor injuries.

-- Asked about Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, McDaniel has a lot of praise, more than anything about how hard he plays and how his motor never stops.

-- McDaniel says his speech to his players upon their return Monday morning was less about X's and O's than his overall thoughts on the season. Says he's happy with. the team's pre-bye performance.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

