McDaniel November 15 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- First question deals with the three guards brought in for workouts Tuesday — Andrew Norwell, Wes Martin and Colby Gossett — and McDaniel says it was about getting in front of things that potentially could happen.

-- Asked about River Cracraft, who was activated off IR on Tuesday, McDaniel again brings up the fact that he's persevered after being cut multiple times. What McDaniel never says about Cracraft but is clear is that he's a very smart, diligent player who does all the little things right to contribute.

-- Winning the division title always is the first goal, McDaniel says, because it guarantees a playoff berth and a home playoff game at that. Adds his bottom line is that the team continue to progress and improve as the season moves along.

-- When it comes to an update for guard Robert Hunt, McDaniel says Hunt is chomping at the bit but he's in a bit of a gray area. McDaniel says he's doing well and there hasn't been a setback.

-- De'Von Achane is on the verge of returning to the lineup and McDaniel answers the question about what changes with him in the offense by saying his job is to maximize the skills of all his players. In other words, absolutely, Achane's return will affect how McDaniel calls the game.

-- As for when Achane exactly will return, McDaniel says he doesn't want to get ahead of himself and that Achane did everything he was asked in practice Monday, but it's too soon to make a fial call on this.

-- Last question goes back to Achane and whether he'll be on a pitch count when he does return, and McDaniel jokes that his crystal ball isn't telling him anything. McDaniel then says it's not responsible for him to make that kind of prediction.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.