Mike McDaniel November 25 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with Raheem Mostert's status related to his knee injury and McDaniel says that, while he doesn't want to rule him out, calls it "an uphill battle" for him to play against Houston.

-- The Dolphins are back after a bye, and McDaniel says there's always an element of uncertainty with a team coming off a break. McDaniel says he has liked "the hunger" he has seen his players this week.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Related to the issue of not looking past Houston, McDaniel says the focus always is on getting better regardless of opponent. Says the idea of taking 1/17th off because of facing a bad opponent makes no sense. Points out that despite their record, the Texans play hard and the Dolphins don't want to "bait fate."

-- Thomas Morstead and Terron Armstead both are likely to play against the Texans.

-- Discussing Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin in terms of who might play if Mostert can't go against Houston, McDaniel says he likes what both of them have done, and praise Gaskin's attitude in light of the fact he's played only two games.

-- Tyreek Hill will play a key role down the stretch for the Dolphins because he fully understands what's entails in a playoff run given his time with Kansas City. McDaniel mentions other veterans will be helpful there as well, emphasizing just how good Hill is in that area.

-- McDaniel will be facing a team for which he previously worked, and called his time in Houston "hugely impactful." Also calls it a lot of fun and said the organization was great to him.

-- In terms of all the elements involved in the passing game, McDaniel puts timing right at the top.

-- Linebacker Jerome Baker is iffy for the game against Houston, but McDaniel won't rule him out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.