Mike McDaniel November 30 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with injured tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, and McDaniel starts by saying that Armstead continues to impress him as an individual. "You can rest assured he'll do everything possible to be out there," but adds he won't be playing if it might put anybody in harm's way./

-- As for Jackson, McDaniel says he would be very surprised if he was able to play against the 49ers, while not ruling anything out.

-- Back to Armstead, he will not be having surgery and his status will be game to game. McDaniel says that judging by his spirit, he wouldn't count him out. Mentions that Armstead came back Wednesday with a "little pep in his step."

-- The Dolphins being flexed to SNF against the Chargers in Week 14, McDaniel is asked about raised expectations and answers that it doesn't change anything, though the players should be proud about it.

-- Running back Raheem Mostert missed the game against Houston because of a knee injury and McDaniel says he should be able to go against the 49ers. Adds he could have played against Houston but the Dolphins wanted to be cautious.

-- Asked about the beginnings of his friendship with Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel says he could identify quickly how ambitious he was and how he could help players grow. Calls it a "great working relationship" for which he's very grateful.

-- McDaniel gives a long answer to basically sum up that coaching against Shanahan on Sunday won't be weird at all.

-- Asked for how big a win against the 49ers would be and quantify in value, McDaniel quickly replies: "1/17th." That's a great answer in not making the meaning of the game bigger than it has to be. If you blow up a game beforehand, then what happens if you lose?

-- It's very obvious that Jaylen Waddle is a team-oriented guy, McDaniel says, and that he wants to make plays to help the team and not just to build his stats. Waddle caught 103 passes as a rookie and remains a big factor on offense, even though Tyreek Hill clearly is the top receiving option.

-- The Dolphins don't have the YAC numbers they 49ers had in the past with McDaniel on their past and he's asked about it, though an easy answer is that the Dolphins are completing so many passes 15, 20 yards down the middle of the field that it's harder to get YAC under those circumstances.

