Mike McDaniel November 4 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with Terron Armstead and his injury notification now including an Achilles (in addition to his toe). McDaniel says he's optimistic and hopeful he'll be able to play against the Bears, pointing that he's managed to play at a high level all season despite managing physical issues.

-- Robert Jones will start at left guard with Liam Eichenberg on IR, and McDaniel points out he absolutely will benefit from having a full week of preparation as a starter. Praises him for the offense not missing a beat after he entered the game in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions.

-- Asked how much he anticipates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. will play against the Bears, McDaniel says that will depend on multiple variables. "They're both ready and comfortable within the plan and within their roles."

-- When it comes to how much of the playbook they should be expected to know at this stage, McDaniel says it's important to manage expectations but adds that both have transitioned into the locker room seamlessly.

-- A couple of questions deal with assimilating new players in the middle of the season, and McDaniel remarks that everybody has been excited about the acquisitions.

-- McDaniel repeats the idea of "managing expectations" and says the coaching staff needs to put the new players in position to play fast.

-- Bears QB Justin Fields is somebody that McDaniel scouted before the 2021 NFL draft, and McDaniel mentions he saw him as a 17-year-old and he stood out back then. "The guy has an unbelievable arm and is so fast. He's really putting defenses in a bind."

-- McDaniel jokes that he can't divulge too much about the process of calling the opening coin toss because the Dolphins have been so good at it (they're 7-1). Doesn't want to lose competitive advantage. Yes, he's joking.

