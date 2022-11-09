Mike McDaniel November 9 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- The first question deals with Byron Jones and whether there comes a time when it becomes unreasonable for him to expect him to come back, and McDaniel says the possibility of a return is still open. Makes the point that if reporters are sick of asking the question about Jones, imagine how "the microphone guy" feels about it.

-- After a question about depth, McDaniel is asked about Tyreek Hill and the moment he realized he had something really special, and McDaniel points to a deeper out route, which Julio Jones ran a lot in Atlanta, in OTA 4 and how fast, deep and intent he ran the route. "We knew then in OTAs that, yeah, this is a different deal."

-- About Hill again and the first time he realized Hill was different off the field, McDaniel mentions a team meeting where he pointed out something that Hill didn't do, and says that Hill corrected it that day.

-- McDaniel also tells a story of going over the top with Braylon Sanders having the fastest GPS-recorded speed, and Hill responded with having the fastest time at the next practice with what McDaniel called an unheard-of 23.48 mph.

-- Asked about the improvement of the offensive line and the running game, McDaniel again talks about fundamentals and details.

-- "This Cleveland Browns team is no joke," McDaniel says, adding that despite their record they're one of those teams that can beat anybody. "We're definitely not sleeping on this team." McDaniel was asked specifically about edge defenders Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

-- The next question deals with undrafted free agents and how much pride McDaniel takes on finding those guys, and he mentions how at one time in his career that was one of his main tasks.

-- Specifically regarding finding Kader Kohou, McDaniel says he takes 0.00 percent credit, giving the nod to GM Chris Grier and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, among others.

-- The first Tua question deals with how the quarterback is handling all the praise that's coming his way, and McDaniel says he's not surprised how he's dealt with it because his work ethic hasn't changed one it. "He knows exactly who he is. ... Very cool and good to see, but not surprising in the least."

