McDaniel October 18 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- McDaniel confirms that Jalen Ramsey will be starting his three-week practice window Wednesday and already ruled him out for the Week 7 game against Philadelphia (as expected).

-- Connor Williams and Xavien Howard won't be practicing. They're both day-to-day.

-- RB Chris Brooks remains week-to-week. McDaniel says it's not season-ending with Brooks.

-- The issue of a timeline is brought up with Ramsey and McDaniel points out he doesn't do timelines. "Very optimistic it will be sooner than later."

-- Ramsey is "as confident as one can be before his first practice," and that's a result of the dedication he showed in attacking his rehab from knee surgery. Points out that Ramsey hasn't missed a practice or a team meeting.

-- McDaniel says it's fair to say there's a chance that Ramsey could play before the bye ... the last game before the bye is the Week 9 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.

-- Terron Armstead has "a glow in his eye," like he has high expectations for his return.

-- There have been no setbacks with rookie RB De'Von Achane. "He's been doing great and has high spirits."

-- Jeff Wilson Jr. did not suffer any setbacks last week, per McDaniel, and was ready to go last week. McDaniel said it was an issue of roster management.

-- With the Eagles dealing with injuries to some key players (Lane Johnson, Darius Slay, Jalen Carter), McDaniel says there are no great adjustments in terms of preparation anticipating they will or will not play. Says it's more about scheme.

-- Asked about the idea that other QBs could succeed in this scheme the way Tua has, McDaniel replied, "Who the F cares." He adds it's a team, people working together and he's in no hurry to find out what it looks like if he has to replace somebody.

-- The last question deals with the "Tush Push" or "Brotherly Shove," or whatever you want to call offensive players pushing Jalen Hurts on short-yardage quarterback sneaks: "It's kind of their play." Praises the Eagles' commitment to detail on the play.

