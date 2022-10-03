Mike McDaniel October 3 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media after the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- The first question deals with Tua Tagovailoa and his status for the Jets or whether he'll go on IR, but McDaniel says he can say confidently that he'll be out for the Jets game.

-- Tua is in the building Monday and McDaniel says he's had a couple of good days and he's being diligent with the process.

-- Regarding the new agreement that any sign of "gross motor instability" will take a player out of a game, McDaniel says he's all for it if it's safer for one player. Looking back at the Bills game, McDaniel says he's still very confident how things were done.

-- Tua getting the green light to return to action will be determined through a group effort, McDaniel says, with several people advising.

-- McDaniel says the Dolphins will be happy to comply with any request from the NFL and NFLPA and will be very happy to be transparent.

-- The MRI done on Tagovailoa came back clean, which obviously is good news.

-- McDaniel says he's been transparent with the team and distractions, such as comments on social media positive or negative, are part of the NFL and navigating a 17-game season.

-- It's too early in the week for a final call on whether Byron Jones will be back at practice this week. He's eligible to come off the Reserve/PUP list this week.

-- With Teddy Bridgewater scheduled to start Sunday, McDaniel says coaches and players all are very confident in his abilities. McDaniel points out the big difference between coming off the bench and preparing to start.

-- Because of the unknown timeline with Tua, the Dolphins are bringing back quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

-- With Bridgewater at quarterback, McDaniel say you will not see a large disparity from what is done with the start as opposed to the backup. For the most part, "the aesthetic presentation should look very similar."

-- Raheem Mostert has shown some things in the past two games to give the Dolphins confidence that good things are coming in the run game.

-- McDaniel points out that that his relationship with Jets head coach Robert Saleh goes back to 2006. "Always a sponge, always unbelievably smart," McDaniel says of Saleh.