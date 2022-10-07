Mike McDaniel October 7 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- McDaniel starts off by pointing out the father-son battle involved in the Jets game with Dolphins assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree and his son Taylor, who's Jets running backs coach. Taylor's brother Connor is an offensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs.

-- Tyreek Hill popped up on the injury report with a quad injury Thursday, and McDaniel says it's getting treatment and "we're very hopeful he'll play."

-- Generally speaking, when players don't practice they don't play, but McDaniel there always are exceptions. That's obviously been the case with Terron Armstead and it could be the same scenario with Xavien Howard if he indicates that he can play against the Jets. "He's in that Armstead, Allen Iverson category," McDaniel said.

-- Regarding his strong connections with many Jets coaches, McDaniel says he tries not to pay attention to it.

-- "Very, very elite throwing talent," is what McDaniel remembers when scouting Zach Wilson out of BYU. Remember that the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick in 2021 — McDaniel's last year with the team — right after the Jets took Wilson at number 2.

-- Asked to assess himself after four games, McDaniel repeats he would always refuse to give himself a high grade.

-- Tua Tagovailoa has "been diligently going through the process." He remains in the protocol. McDaniel says there are several outside specialists the Dolphins are utilizing. Tua will not be traveling to the Jets game for recovery purposes, but will not be going on IR either Friday or Saturday.

-- Brandon Shell has had a good week of practice. "I've been very impressed with his commitment to own the scheme." The veteran tackle is on the practice squad, but very possibly could be elevated for the game against the Jets, regardless of Armstead's availability.