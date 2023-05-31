Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session ahead of their OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with the loss of Mike Gesicki and who on the roster can fill his role, and McDaniel talks about opportunities for all receivers to step up. Doesn't really mention any names.

-- The topic of the mini-camera on the side of Tua's helmet is next, and McDaniel points out it's a tool that's been around and been used throughout the league for years. "It's not anything earth-shattering," McDaniel said, adding it does include audio. Bottom line: It's another teaching tool.

-- The Dolphins are conducting six OTAs this offseason instead of the maximum 10 allowed, and McDaniel explained in a roundabout way that it's a matter of quality over quantity, and adds that the players have earned it by the work they've done in the offseason.

-- As a regular fan at Heat but also a Colorado native, McDaniel might be torn with the NBA Finals between Miami and Denver. He points out he grew up a Nuggets fan and then says he'll be like the parents of Travis and Jason Kelce. Says he's spent time a lot of time with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and ultimately is rooting for Miami. "You know what, Denver Nuggets? You've waited 47 years, how about waiting 48 years?"

-- McDaniel says he's humbled to have his relationship with Spoelstra, and admires the plan in place for developing players. "When people describe the Heat culture, they're talking about a bunch of individuals who are trying to be great." Calls Spoelstra an unbelievable resource.

-- McDaniel says he's pumped about the joint practices the Dolphins will have with the Houston Texans ahead of their preseason game at NRG Stadium. Repeats what he said last year about what he likes from joint practices, breaking up the monotony and the ability to see different schemes.

-- Cam Smith and De'Von Achane have done exactly what's been asking of them to this point.

-- South Florida "feels like home" for McDaniel some 16 months after he first arrived as Dolphins head coach.

-- Terron Armstead has been having a good offseason, McDaniel says, though he declines to reveal whether he has foot surgery after the 2022 season. McDaniel says he looks forward to seeing him in training camp.

-- The Dolphins will get $13.6 million of cap space Thursday when Byron Jones' contract comes off the books, but McDaniel says he's not sure where that money will be spent.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.