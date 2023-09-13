McDaniel September 13 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- First question deal with whether Terron Armstead will be at practice Wednesday and McDaniel indicates that Armstead is expected to be a participant Wednesday, after which they'll decide what to do about Thursday.

-- With Armstead, the Dolphins don't want to have him in there if he can't perform up to his standards.

-- .Rookie De'Von Achane being inactive in Week 1 was about numbers and needing certain players at certain positions. McDaniel indicates that doesn't necessarily mean there won't be changes moving forward.

-- Asked about the defense, McDaniel says he just wants to see a constant state of progression.

-- Asked about New England's success playing Cover-1 (single high safety), McDaniel sees he marvels at Bill Belichick's longevity. Then praises the Patriots' consistency with their technique. "They are unique in what they do."

-- Regarding making tough decisions, such as going for it on fourth-and-7 against the Chargers, McDaniel calls it "the purest form of living" and an adrenaline rush. Adds he can live with the result if the decision is made for the right reasons.

-- Asked whether he's surprised at Tua's performance against Chargers with this being his first regular season game action since Christmas, McDaniel said he wasn't surprised about how well the players were able to execute. "I didn't know it was going to work. Players decided on the field." Doesn't really discuss Tua in his answer, adds the offensive performance means nothing against the Patriots this coming Sunday.

-- McDaniel said he was watching Patriots film on Monday night but was told about the Aaron Rodgers injury. Says he wants to see every team to be the best version of themselves. McDaniel has a lot of connections with the Jets coaching staff, including head coach Robert Saleh, and promises the Dolphins won't be a team that will overlook them. "That is supreme adversity."

-- River Cracraft was cut several times — McDaniel says he thinks it's seven — and McDaniel admires his tenacity.

-- Former Houston head coach Bill O'Brien is the new offensive coordinator for the Patriots and McDaniel says you can tell when there's connectivity between coach and quarterback. Says there's some unknown as to what the Patriots will do Sunday night.

