Mike McDaniel September 14 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday..

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- The first question deals with Austin Jackson's injury, and McDaniel says there has been improvement but it's "one of those things you have to take day by day." McDaniel says it's for sure not broken. "He's doing everything he can to get ready."

-- Talking about the advantage of working with the kind of speed on the Dolphins offense, McDaniel calls it a "wonderful tool and resource." That speed obviously was on display several times against New England, most notably on Jaylen Waddle's 42-yard touchdown.

-- Regarding the running game and those plays that didn't work, McDaniel says he was relieved upon film review that there was no common theme. McDaniel says he's not totally "results-oriented" when it comes to judging production.

-- The Dolphins briefly lost both Terron Armstead and Greg Little after Jackson's injury, but McDaniel points out it wasn't the first time he had dealt with something like that. Interesting to note here that Liam Eichenberg took the two snaps at left tackle when Armstead was out and Robert Hunt played right tackle on the one snap that Little missed.

-- Armstead and Little will try to do their best to be ready for the Baltimore game, McDaniel says, but final decisions won't be made until later in the week. Points out that Armstead has done a good job throughout his career of playing through injuries.

-- In terms of defending Lamar Jackson, McDaniel said the 22-10 victory last year was "cool," but it also basically means nothing and it doesn't pertain when it comes to the matchup Sunday.

-- McDaniel says he gets more sleep now. than he did in his past endeavors.

-- Former Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey is now an assistant coach in Baltimore, but McDaniel correctly points out it "doesn't really affect anything specifically."

-- Eric Rowe missed the opener because of a pectoral injury, and McDaniel is hoping to see continued improvement during the course of the week.

-- Asked who plays Lamar Jackson in practice, McDaniel can't resist and quickly says, "I do." Then points out there's no way to replicate what Jackson does because he's the best in the NFL at what he does.

-- Kader Kohou was really impressive in his 18 snaps in Week 1 and McDaniel jokes that hopefully it means the coaching staff isn't crazy. Said it was just a continuation of what Kohou has done since joining the Dolphins.

-- McDaniel calls Josh Boyer "the head coach of the defense" and says on game day if something happens, it's "under the pretense that I approve it."

-- The Tua question comes late in the media session, and McDaniel says he wants to see continued growth. Adds that Tagovailoa wasn't satisfied with some things that took place in Week 1.