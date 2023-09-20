McDaniel September 20 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Jaylen Waddle is not expected to practice Wednesday as he remains in concussion protocol.

-- Terron Armstead and Jaelan Phillips are expected to practice Wednesday, but running back Salvon Ahmed won't practice Wednesday or Thursday. That would likely open the door for De'Von Achane to get an opportunity.

-- In his few snaps against New England, Achane showed the game is not too big for him and now it's a matter of being able to absorb the entirety of the playbook.

-- On facing his the team with which is coaching journey began, McDaniel says he has a tremendous respect fo that organization and wouldn't be here if not for them.

-- Patrick Surtain II is a known commodity because he's one of the best in the business. "He deserves all the praise he gets. He's a heck of a player."

-- McDaniel says he has a better appreciation for the success that Tua Tagovailoa is enjoying these days because of the unique relationship between head coach and quarterback.

-- With Bradley Chubb, McDaniel says there's not a day that goes by that he's not thankful for having made his acquisition. Calls him a difference-maker who's also selfless and isn't as concerned about pure stats as what Chubb brings.

-- Another member of the Dolphins organization with Broncos ties is Butch Barry, who also worked with McDaniel with the 49ers in 2021, and the head coach said he knew what he was going to get with Barry. "I thought he was just what the doctor ordered and if you asked the players, they would tell you the same thing." Calls Barry "relentless" and "takes it very, very serious."

-- When he's asked about other teams possibliy copying what the Patriots defense did against him, McDaniel says, "I'm very hesitant to have a crystal ball." Jokes that it didn't take a rocket scientist to figure out the Patriots might "try to stop a pass or two."

-- Asked about what a game plan might look like without Waddle, McDaniel joked, "I think I'm just going to go home." McDaniel aptly points out that there are plenty of plays on the team who can make plays and adds he's not worried about who might not be there. "There's skill sets to be utilized and coaches to get the best out of them, so we move on to what we do have and what we can feature."

