Mike McDaniel September 7 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday..

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with what part of game-planning McDaniel is enjoying the most for his first regular season game as a head coach, and he mentions his staff right away and then talks about the opportunity that he's been given.

-- The biggest message to all the players was, "Don't let all that investment hurt you and start to think you have to make X, Y and Z play." Wants his players to have fun and hopefully and play at a new level.

-- The question is asked whether McDaniel thinks he has a pretty good team, and the reply is that all cylinders have to be aligned. "I do feel like we have a chance to really compete and that's all you really want." Mentions some uncontrollables such as injuries, but seems confident about the talent on the roster. "I'm very confident in the team, very proud about where they're at."

-- McDaniel urges everyone not to overreact about what happens in Week 1 (based on the tremendous build-up to the regular season), pointing out that all the best teams he's been with steadily have gotten better.

-- Asked what it was he liked about punter Thomas Morstead, McDaniel jokes that the first requirement is being able to kick the ball farther than he can. Said he liked Morstead's ability to perform in big games.

-- The return game comes up, and McDaniel repeats that special teams plays can affect the game as much as offense or defense. McDaniel says he plans on being strategic in how he uses his returners, but adds he plans on using the best players for the best situations for the team. As a reminder, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland are listed as the top three punters on the depth chart.

-- McDaniel says he's excited to see the entire Dolphins offense together, something that didn't happen in the preseason.

-- McDaniel says Waddle is limited, though he remains confident he'll play in Week 1.

-- McDaniel speaks highly of Patriots QB Mac Jones and says he'll be a legitimate player at that position. "Really has a feel of timing. Real cool charisma and command."

-- Regarding the mystery as to who is in charge of the Patriots offense, McDaniel points out there's always some unknown when it comes to Bill Belichick's teams. "I do know it's going to be very sound. Players are going to know what they're going to be doing."

-- Asked whether he's satisfied with what he saw from Noah Igbinoghene this summer, "I've seen him make huge progressions in his game." Sees he has to remind himself that Igbinoghene is younger than a lot of the team's draft picks. Says he feels confident in the third-year cornerback.