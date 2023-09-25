McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Broncos Week 3 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 70-20 victory against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted his traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 70-20 blowout victory against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- Jaylen Waddle remains in the concussion protocol, but McDaniel says there's "very optimistic in how he's feeling."

-- Jaelan Phillips, who left the Denver game with an oblique injury, is "more of a day-to-day situation." Waddle also had an oblique injury that kept him out of practice for three weeks, but McDaniel said that was a matter of the team being overly cautious.

-- Connor Williams is in the same boat as Jaelan Phillips, but McDaniel says there's gathering more information about his groin injury.

-- In reviewing the film, McDaniel says one thing that stand out is how the team was able to have the success it did.

-- Asked about the success he's been having with pre-snap motion, McDaniel is asked how many different kind of motions he has for the team to use and he says he can't come up with a number, other than to say some came from the offseason, some were last year, but most importantly they haven't resulted in pre-snap penalties this season.

-- McDaniel praises his players for making a strong commitment this offseason to taking care of the pre-snap penalties that were such an issue last season.

-- In light of De'Von Achane rushing for 203 yards against Denver, McDaniel is asked about his prior comments about players not losing their job because of injuries and what the running back room might look like once Salvon Ahmed and Jeff Wilson Jr. return to action. McDaniel mentions the idea of a player earning a bigger role through performance, which translates into Achane absolutely getting more work from now on after what he did against Denver.

-- Cornerback Eli Apple is not in the concussion protocol after being evaluated in the fourth quarter.

-- Wide receiver River Cracraft sustained a shoulder injury and McDaniel says it's not a day-to-day thing, but he'll have a timeline once he gets further testing results back.

-- Julian Hill ended up getting a lot of snaps in his NFL debut and McDaniel said the way the game was unfolding played a role in that.

-- Heading into the showdown at Buffalo, McDaniel is asked about the game from a big picture and he mentions that the Bills are playing high-level football at this time and that's going to draw the attention of his players.

