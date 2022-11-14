McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with LB Trey Flowers and the possibility he could return in 2022, and McDaniel says there has been no change. Flowers is out for the foreseeable future.

-- Jason Sanders has struggled this season, but McDaniel says Sanders has given him no reason to believe he won't turn it around. There will be contingency plans in place, but no immediate plans to bring in another kicker.

-- With Emmanuel Ogbah going down with a torn triceps, McDaniel says that Ogbah did not take his commitment from the team lightly but it was one thing after another this season that kept him from producing at his previous levels.

-- There is no update on cornerback Keion Crossen, who sustained a shoulder injury against Cleveland.

-- McDaniel spent a decent amount of time talking about the importance of blocking from the wide receivers, giving thanks for the question being asked so he can shed light on this. And, to be, sure guys like Tyreek Hill and Trent Sherfield have been very active in run blocking. "It's cool football."

-- Austin Jackson was active against the Browns but didn't play, and McDaniel said he was "hoping not to play him." Says he's happy with his progress and Jackson was there for emergencies.

-- Alec Ingold played his most snaps (by far) for the Dolphins against the Browns and McDaniel said that was planned. "He's a tone-setter for us."

-- The offense clearly benefits. from the physical running style of Jeff Wilson Jr., but McDaniel won't go as far as saying that was something missing from the offense. We'd say from this vantage point it's a very welcome addition. "We got a case of the Wilsonitis maybe. The whole team benefited from it." Says the Cleveland game was the most physical the Dolphins played on both sides of the ball.

