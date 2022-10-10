Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota, and McDaniel says he's not even thinking about a timeline. Adds they're in a 12- to 24-hour evaluating period. Says he's not ready to do "football stuff" yet.

-- As for Teddy Bridgewater, he had no symptoms Monday (nor Sunday) but he remains in the concussion protocol per the new NFL rules.

-- Terron Armstead is back in South Florida and McDaniel says he thinks the visit went well. McDaniel says knowing Armstead, he'll do whatever it takes to play Sunday. "If he's not able to play, it's because he's physically unable to play."

-- Austin Jackson is eligible to return from IR this week, and McDaniel says the plan and hope is that he'll practice on a limited basis this week.

-- With videos coming out after the hit that Bridgewater took, McDaniel said he didn't see him stumble but doesn't concern himself with that. Says he's "not in the business of grading spotters." McDaniel said Bridgewater was very prepared for the game and he was disappointed he didn't get the chance to show what he could do.

-- Based on the protocol, McDaniel says the soonest a player can be on the field in a limited capacity (no contact) would be Thursday. McDaniel says he doesn't want to guess.

-- McDaniel talks about "compounding variables" in terms of deciding whether to use Bridgewater if he has an abbreviated week of practice. "I do know that he's a pro."

-- In terms of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, McDaniel says he doesn't expect to see Jones this week. The team was happy with where Howard was today physically, adding that Howard has embraced his captain's role and it pained him not to be able to play against the Jets.

-- Tight end Durham Smythe also is in a day-to-day mode after hurting a hamstring against the Jets. "He's a guy I wouldn't count out at all, but it was a serious enough deal for it to be unknown for his game status."

-- Regarding whether he's moving forward with the assumption that Skylar Thompson will be the starting quarterback against the Vikings, McDaniel says it's too early for that. Says he figures to have a better idea Wednesday.

-- McDaniel explained the difficulty of entering a game as a backup quarterback based on the limited number of reps during the week, which of course was compounded for Thompson by the fact he's a rookie. McDaniel points out the most important thing fact that the game was not too big for him.

-- Not knowing which quarterback will play presents a challenge in terms of developing a game plan, but McDaniel says he's not about to start feeling sorry for himself. "You don't need to shed any tears for me."

-- Tyreek Hill "looked pretty good" Monday, but the Dolphins will take it day-to-day with him. Hill left MetLife Stadium in a walk boot after sustaining a foot injury late in the game Sunday.

-- On the idea of sending video to the league to get clarification on why Bridgewater was ruled out, McDaniel says it's after the fact and he wouldn't see any point in doing that. As for the ruling of intentional grounding on the play, McDaniel says he expects a clarification on the ruling soon but again isn't overly concerned with something that already has taken place.