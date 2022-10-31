McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with the trading deadline coming up Tuesday and whether McDaniel anticipates any moves, and his reply is that at this point he's just a football coach.

-- In regards to the NFL Network report saying that Liam Eichenberg sustained an MCL injury, McDaniel confirms it. Will miss some time but there was not an injury to "all the CLs." There's no definitive timetable.

-- Regarding all the big numbers put up by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, McDaniel calls it a team effort with several teammates making it possible for them to do their job.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- The Dolphins have to make a call on Austin Jackson this week, but McDaniel indicates that he will be coming off IR even if he said it's extremely unlikely he will play Sunday against Chicago. This seemed like the logical outcome all along.

-- With the offensive line, McDaniel says it's been hard work and dedication that's led to the improvement. What he doesn't say — and should have — is the presence of Terron Armstead in the lineup.

-- Asked how this win was different than the previous four, McDaniel talks about living in the moment and already preparing for the next scenario.

-- McDaniel says he was encouraged by some of the plays the special teams were able to make against the Lions.

-- Here comes the obligatory Byron Jones question, and it's the same answer: Not this week, nothing has changed.

-- Asked about Tua's performance, McDaniel says there were "a considerable amount" of plays that were high-level quarterback plays. It indeed was a very impressive performance by Tua, in terms of making reads, ball placement, and the like.

-- Robert Jones stepped in for Eichenberg after he was injured, and McDaniel says he's very confident in his ability to step in and contribute based on what he's seen in practice.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.