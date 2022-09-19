McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Ravens Week 2 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 42-38 victory against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question starts with an update on wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and his rib injury, and McDaniel said there's no breaks but "it's hurting pretty bad." Says it will be a day-to-day situation.

-- Kader Kohou replaced Nik Needham in the second half of the Baltimore game, and McDaniel said it was an issue of adjusting a plan during a game. "He had that look about him in the second half and we thought we could feature him." McDaniel said Kohou rose up to the challenge, continuing his impressive journey as a rookie free agent. McDaniel makes it clear it wasn't a case of benching Needham.

-- Related to the comeback and what it can do to the team's confidence moving forward, McDaniel said lessons were learned by each team, for the team being that you're never out of the game. "Awesome that we were able to get a win in that learning process."

-- Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill combined for 361 receiving yards and clearly were the key factors in the passing game, but McDaniel is asked about the other players and their contributions. As McDaniel points out, how defenses operate might dictate different number of targets for players in different games.

-- McDaniel is asked about his message for the game at Buffalo coming up and he says, "You don't ignore the obvious." That means understanding the challenge of facing the Bills and the opportunity that lies ahed in playing the best and seeing where the team is.

-- In terms of turning the page, McDaniel says it's basically giving the players the night of the victory to enjoy the game and Monday it's about watching the game film and making corrections while looking forward.

-- In rewatching the tape, McDaniel said he gained every more appreciation for the mental fortitude his players showed.

-- Regarding Tua's performance, McDaniel says he likes the results proving what his teammates and coaches have been telling him in terms of showing confidence in him. "He took such a step in the right direction yesterday. He knows he did some real good things." McDaniel adds that the fact that none of Tua's teammates were surprised was much more impactful. "He earned every ounce of that."

-- The last question deals with Mike Gesicki's much-ridiculed dance after his touchdown catch and he jokes that it wasn't the worst, "but it was in the family of worst."