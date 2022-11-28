McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- The first question relates to the NFL Network report suggesting that Terron Armstead sustained a pectoral strain, and McDaniel said the team is seeking all the information it can gather. Says all options are being evaluated in terms of how to treat it. As one would expect, McDaniel doesn't want to put a timetable on it, though he says he's confident he'll play again this season.

-- As for Austin Jackson, McDaniel says it was the same ankle he injured as earlier this season, though not the same injury. Calls it a "weird, freak thing that was pretty violent."

-- Here comes the obligatory question regarding McDaniel facing his former team, and as one would suspect McDaniel says he's going to do everything in his power to make it about the players. Says he has "a very high opinion of the 49ers franchise." McDaniel admits it will be odd for a second to be in the visiting locker room at Levi's Stadium.

-- As far as facing 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel says he owes a lot to him, but he doesn't make it a point to look across the field to the other sideline during a game.

-- McDaniel is asked about Jaylen Waddle and offers a very long answer that basically can be summed up by saying the Dolphins got a good one there.

-- Heading into the three-game road set against the 49ers, Chargers and Bills, McDaniel says he keeps hoping his players have no idea who the opponent is beyond the next one.

-- Nick Bosa will represent quite a challenge for the Dolphins offensive line, regardless of who lines up against the 49ers. "If Nick Bosa has a pulse, you're concerned. He's one of the better players in the entire NFL." McDaniel says the challenge for coaches is to try to minimize him as much as possible.

-- Regarding new tackle Kendall Lamm, signed to the practice squad Monday, McDaniel references his experience and the value of that particularly along the offensive line.

-- The obligatory Byron Jones question finally comes up, and McDaniel offers no significant update other than to say he's confident he'll play when he's ready to play. And this means again not this week.

