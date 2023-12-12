McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Titans Week 14 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 28-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted his traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 28-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- Tyreek Hill is day-to-day and Connor Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL.

-- McDaniel says Liam Eichenberg has had "a very cool season to me." Adds he's played well enough for the Dolphins to win and keeps improving.

-- Lester Cotton has been working at center all season and the Dolphins also might bring in somebody from the outside.

-- In terms of how the play-calling by injuries, McDaniel points out that comes into play when players haven't practiced certain plays against defensive players who have practiced what they're doing.

-- Between Terron Armstead and Robert Hunt, McDaniel says Armstead is "more conceivable." Calls him day-to-day. As he mentioned before, Hunt is week-to-week. "I would be very pleasantly surprised if he was available for the Jets."

-- Safety DeShon Elliott cleared the UNC's assessment and went back into the game, but then verbalized some symptoms and was taken out and is now in the concussion protocol.

-- Eichenberg fought through some bumps and bruises, but he's fine.

-- Safety Brandon Jones had some stitches on an open wound, but he's expected to be fine.

-- McDaniel says he's aware of trying to distribute the ball on offense, but sometimes the game calls for heavy doses of Hill when he's a hot hand to build momentum.

-- Chase Claypool didn't get any snaps on offense against Tennessee, and McDaniel indicates that some of the snaps he might have gotten "were kind of won by Cedrick Wilson" during the week.

-- Regarding Hill's availability for the Jets game, McDaniel says he's always optimistic when it comes to that but adds it's too early in the week to make that call.

-- In the aftermath of the disappointing loss, McDaniel says his message will be that all the emotion derived from it needs to be set aside and the focus needs to be on what can be learned.

-- On the last question, it's pointed to McDaniel that he sounds emotional today, and he replied, "I"m excited for the work ahead of us."