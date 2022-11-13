Dolphins Head Into Bye in First Place

The only bad news for the Miami Dolphins heading into their bye was the possibility of the week off slowing the big-time momentum they've developed during their four-game winning streak.

Everything else, really, couldn't be better for the Dolphins.

After routing the Cleveland Browns, 39-17, at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins find themselves with their best 10-game record since 2001 when they also were 7-3.

Better yet, the Dolphins found themselves in first place in the AFC East as the result of the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in perhaps the wildest game of the year.

The Bills seemed to have secured a win the final minute after stuffing Kirk Cousins on a goal-line quarterback sneak, but Josh Allen — who played despite sustaining an elbow injury in the late stages of their Week 9 loss against the New York Jets — mis-handled the ensuing snap and the Vikings recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a 30-27 lead.

For those old enough, it was reminiscent of one of the key scenes in the old Tom Cruise movie "All The Right Moves" — minus the incredible, cinematic downpour.

The Bills appeared headed for victory anyway in overtime following a Minnesota field goal after they drove to the Vikings 20-yard line, but Allen forced a throw into coverage into the end zone and Patrick Peterson stepped in front of Gabe Davis for the game-clinching interception.

The loss dropped Buffalo to 6-3 and the Bills are now tied with the New York Jets in the AFC East standings.

They're both looking at the Dolphins, and if this feels different for the Dolphins, that's because it's been a while Miami has been in this position at this stage of the season.

To find the last time the Dolphins were in sole possession of first place in the AFC East through 10 weeks, we have to go all the way back to 2000l when Miami was 7-2 and leading the Colts (remember, they used to be division opponents) and Jets by one game.

The Dolphins went on to finish 11-5 in the regular season, won the AFC East title and defeated the Colts in overtime in the first round of the playoffs — the franchise's last playoff victory.

The Dolphins were tied for first atop the AFC East through 10 weeks in 2002 when they had a 5-4 record

The Dolphins' 7-3 record is their best through 10 games since 2001, which also was a playoff season, though they lost against the Baltimore Ravens in the first round that season.