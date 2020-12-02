SI.com
Dolphins History Lesson: Miami as a Double-Digit Favorite

Alain Poupart

It truly is a new day for the Miami Dolphins.

As part of the evidence, we offer this: The Dolphins are 11.5-point favorites for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and it's the largest point spread in their favor since 2003, according to pro-football-reference.com.

Yes, 2003.

The Dolphins were 14-point favorites in their season opener that year against the Houston Texans, who were beginning their second season in the NFL after going 4-12 in their first year.

That game, of course, ended in disaster for the Dolphins, whose shocking 21-20 loss ended up costing them a playoff spot when they lost out to the Denver Broncos in an AFC tiebreaker after finishing 10-6.

Barring a drastic change in the line, the Dolphins will go into a game as a double-digit favorite for the only ninth time in the past 20 years — or since the start of the new millennium.

It will be the second time this season, following the first Jets game at Hard Rock Stadium when the Dolphins were 10-point favorites and ended up winning by a 24-0 score.

Remember, this is a Dolphins team that was not a favorite — by any spread — even once in 2019.

That Houston game in 2003 was the only time in the eight games since 2000 they were double-digit favorites that the Dolphins, though (for those who are interested in such things) they failed to cover five times.

The Dolphins were 7.5-point favorites against the Jets last Sunday, which was the second time since 2016 they were favored by at least a touchdown.

Before the Jets rematch, Dolphins center Ted Karras said there was no way he ever would overlook an opponent, and we can safely assume the mantra will be the same this week.

Here's a quick look at all the games since 2000 where the Dolphins were double-digit favorites:

2020 — vs. N.Y. Jets, 10-point favorites, Dolphins won 24-0

2016 — vs. Cleveland, 10-point favorites, Dolphins won 30-24 in overtime

2009 — vs. Tampa Bay, 10-point favorites, Dolphins won 25-23

2008 — vs. Oakland, 10-point favorites, Dolphins won 17-15

2006 — vs. Tennessee, 10.5-point favorites, Dolphins won 13-10

2003 — vs. Houston, 14-point favorites, Dolphins lost 21-20

2002 — vs. Chicago, 10.5-point favorites, Dolphins won 27-9

2001 — vs. Carolina, 10-point favorites, Dolphins won 23-6

