Dolphins History Lesson: Trading Up in Round 1

The Miami Dolphins have traded up in the first round of the NFL draft four times in franchise history

Earlier this offseason, we examined the Miami Dolphins history of trading down in the first round of the NFL draft, which they did again with their deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

But after going from 3 to 12 in the first round, the Dolphins later moved up when they acquired the sixth overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles.

It marked the fourth time in team history the Dolphins traded up within the first round and let's just say they have to hope the end result is better than the first three times.

Let's examine those previous occurrences in our latest Dolphins History Lesson.

We'll proceed in reverse chronological order:

2013 — The Dolphins traded the 12th overall selection and a second-round pick (42nd) to the Oakland Raiders for the third overall selection and took DE Dion Jordan

We don't really need to remind Dolphins fans about how the selection turned out, but it also needs to be pointed out how ridiculously small a price the team paid to move up those nine spots. Just look at what the Dolphins got from San Francisco this year and it boggles the mind they were able to make the move eight years ago by just giving up a second-round pick. In retrospect, the Dolphins obviously should have picked somebody else in the first round that year, but it needs to be said that there were an awful lot of first-round picks who didn't pan out that year.

2004 — The Dolphins traded the 20th overall selection and a fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for the 19th overall selection and took G/T Vernon Carey

Ironically, this trade was made by then-Dolphins GM Rick Spielman, the same Rick Spielman who is now current Vikings GM. The Dolphins moved up one spot because they were concerned, as per a story from former beat writer Alex Marvez, that either Dallas or New England wanted Carey and would make a trade with Minnesota to get the 19th pick. Carey became a solid starter for the Dolphins, starting 107 games, though he never made the Pro Bowl. The Patriots, meanwhile, took fellow University of Miami prospect Vince Wilfork at number 21 and he became a five-time Pro Bowl nose tackle for the Patriots.

1984 — The Dolphins traded the 26th overall selection along with two third-round picks to the Buffalo Bills for the 14th overall selection and took LB Jackie Shipp

The Dolphins had a great 1983 draft when they landed not only Dan Marino, but also Reggie Roby and Mark Clayton, but they unfortunately followed it with a thoroughly forgettable effort. The price to move up 12 spots wasn't necessarily egregious, it's just that Shipp never really delivered in the NFL. He ended up starting 41 games in five seasons with the Dolphins but recording only one sack, one interception and three fumble recoveries. The Dolphins ended up leaving him unprotected in Plan B free agency (remember that?) in 1989 and he was scooped up by the Raiders, for whom he played three games before his NFL career was done.