Dolphins History Lesson: Trading a No. 1 pick for a Veteran

The Miami Dolphins made another bold move this week with their trade for Bradley Chubb, the second time this year they traded a first-round draft pick to acquire a high-profile veteran.

Yes, it's a steep price to pay for a quality player, but Dolphins history has shown the organization has been rewarded to that kind of bold move — and Hill putting together an MVP-caliber season is just the latest example of that.

Chubb became the seventh veteran the Dolphins have acquired in a trade through the years where the price included at least one first-round pick, as we examine in our latest Dolphins history lesson.

2022 — Dolphins acquire LB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 5th-round pick from Denver for a 2023 1st-round pick, RB Chase Edmonds and a 2024 4th-round pick

The Dolphins made sure this wasn't a rental, signing Chubb to a five-year contract extension two days after the trade. We'll start seeing how the trade works out when Chubb makes his Miami debut against Chicago on Sunday.

2022 — Dolphins acquire WR Tyreek Hill from Kansas City for 2022 1st-, 2nd- and 4th-round picks and 4th- and 6th-round picks in 2023

As with Chubb, the Dolphins quickly signed Hill to a huge contract extension and it's difficult to imagine how much more Hill could be doing — on the field and in terms of leadership — in his first season in Miami.

2002 — Dolphins acquire RB Ricky Williams and a 2002 4th-round pick for 1st- and 4th-round picks in 2002 and a 1st-round pick in 2003

This one is a bit more complicated because of the detours Williams' Dolphins career, but he was sensational in his first year in Miami when he led the NFL with 1,853 rushing yards and, though not quite as spectacular, his second season of 1,372 still ranks as the second-best in team history. Williams also played a big role in the team's last AFC East title in 2008.

1985 — Dolphins acquire LB Hugh Green from Tampa Bay for 1st- and 2nd-round picks in 1986

Like Chubb, Green was a top 10 pick and he had made two Pro Bowls in his first four seasons in Tampa Bay before he arrived in Miami. Green ended up playing 82 games in six-plus seasons with Miami, but he never was an impact player for a Dolphins that had some tough years in the late 1980s.

1978 — Dolphins acquire RB Delvin Williams from San Francisco for 1978 1st- and 5th-round picks, S Vern Roberson and WR Freddie Solomon

This one worked out great for the Dolphins, but only for one year. Williams set a franchise record (which lasted until Ricky Williams broke it 24 years later) with 1,258 rushing yards. Williams wasn't nearly as effective the following two season before he ended his career in Green Bay in 1981. Solomon, meanwhile, started 97 games in eight years for the 49ers and led the team in touchdown catches in 1981 when they won their first Super Bowl title.

1972 — Dolphins acquire WR Marlin Briscoe from Buffalo for a 1973 1st-round pick

Briscoe became a good complementary player for the Dolphins' run-oriented offenses in their Super Bowl years, though a first-round pick was a steep price to get him. Briscoe did start every game in 1973 when the Dolphins repeated as Super Bowl champs, catching 30 passes for 447 yards and two touchdows.

1970 — Dolphins acquire WR Paul Warfield from Cleveland for a 1970 1st-round pick

The first-round pick the Dolphins gave up in that deal was the third overall — the Browns used it on QB Mike Phipps — but there is zero complaining about this trade. Warfield had been a star in Cleveland in his six years there, and he was among the best deep threats for the Dolphins, coming up with big plays when they were needed. In five seasons in Miami before he left to sign with the World Football League, Warfield averaged an eye-opening 21.5 yards per catch and had seasons with 11 touchdown catches in both 1971 and 1973.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

