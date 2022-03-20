Dolphins Tackle Update: Collins, Armstead and Is the Right Tackle Already on the Roster?

The offensive line probably generated the most conversation when it came to the Miami Dolphins in 2021, so it's not a surprise it's also been a hot topic in the early stages of free agency this offseason.

The Dolphins already have signed veteran guard Connor Williams away from the Dallas Cowboys, but at least based on Twitter reaction, the team's fans want additional reinforcements.

That might come in the form of veteran left tackle Terron Armstead, who is scheduled to visit the Dolphins, per multiple reports.

Armstead would be big-time addition

Armstead arguably was the top left tackle on the free agent market this offseason, and he kind of hinted during a radio interview last week he wouldn't mind returning to the New Orleans Saints, who had to do all sorts of maneuvering to not only get under the salary cap before 4 p.m. Wednesday but also put themselves in position to be able to try to swing a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson — an attempt that ultimately failed.

Armstead, who made the Pro Bowl from 2018-20, would represent a major upgrade at left tackle after both Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg had their issues in 2021, though he'll be pricey and he's never played a full season since entering the NFL in 2013 as a third-round pick of the Saints.

Because the Dolphins will go into the 2022 season with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback and he's a lefty, finding a solid right tackle might be just as big a priority before September.

It's why there was some disappointment among fans — and some media members — when former Dallas Cowboys starter La'el Collins signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Cowboys released Collins late last week after reportedly trying to work a trade for him, and this is where one might wonder why the Dolphins or another team wouldn't simply throw Dallas a late-round pick to take on what was a very reasonable contract with three years and $30 million remaining.

Other teams interested in Collins after he was released, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, were the Patriots and the Panthers but not the Dolphins.

How Big of a Need Was Right Tackle?

But here's the thing with the Dolphins: Is it possible they already have their right tackle on the roster and didn't need to pursue Collins?

Before somebody decides to quickly point to the 2021 and the struggles of the offensive line, which were real though the idea that the line was historically bad is a little extreme, you can go back to the 2020 season when then-rookie Robert Hunt showed promise at the position.

The decision was made to move Hunt to right guard in 2021, and in certain schemes maybe that's his best position in the NFL. But it says here that in an outside zone schemes, which emphasizes mobility, his best spot just might be at right tackle.

Beyond Hunt, there's also Robert Jones to consider. After making the team as a rookie free agent last year, Jones ended up starting the season finale against New England and by all accounts did a solid job. So maybe he deserves a look as well.

Or maybe it's Eichenberg who gets another shot at right tackle.

The point is that, yes, Collins would have been a fine addition for the Dolphins, but losing him might also not be the catastrophe that some would have you believe.

As for Armstead, he absolutely would be a big-time addition, one that would make every Dolphins fan happy. But he also comes with some risk.

The bottom line here is that there are no absolutes, or at least very few, when it comes to going after offensive linemen in free agency because the absolute slam dunks usually don't end up on the free market.