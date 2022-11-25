Breaking Down the Final Week 12 Dolphins-Texans Injury Report

The final injury report for the Week 12 game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans featured very few names, but they were significant.

The Dolphins had only two players given a game status designation, but one of them was running back Raheem Mostert and he was listed as doubtful with a knee injury despite returning to practice Friday.

Mostert, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, of course has dealt with knee issues in recent years, so this is a situation that bears monitoring.

Jeff Wilson Jr. would get the bulk of the work at running back if Mostert indeed can't play, and Salvon Ahmed and/or Myles Gaskin would get playing time at running back as well.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week with the knee problem that made him inactive for the Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns.

If Bridgewater can't play, rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson again will serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup.

Along with Mostert and Bridgewater, the only players who were limited in practice Friday were tackle Terron Armstead and Raekwon Davis.

Armstead (toe) went from limited to not participating to limited again during the week; Davis (knee) went from limited to full to limited again.

Tight end Hunter Long was removed from the concussion protocol, so he's in line to get back into the lineup and punter Thomas Morstead was a full participant Friday after being out Wednesday and Thursday because of illness.

TEXANS INJURY REPORT

The Texans also had one player given a game status designation, but it was rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft will miss a second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury.

LB Neville Hewitt, a former Dolphins player, and DL Maliek Collins both will be good to go after being full participants in practice all week.

