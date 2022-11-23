Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' list of players on their first injury report of Week 12 ahead of their game against the Houston Texans again was long, though only three players sat out practice Wednesday.

One of those was linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was given a vest rest day.

The two players out because of health issues were punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee).

Mostert also was not spotted at practice Monday, though the Dolphins didn't have to release an injury report that day.

But his status definitely needs to be monitored.

Additionally, six players were listed as limited Wednesday, including QB Teddy Bridgewater, who missed the Cleveland game in Week 10 with a knee issue, and linebacker Jerome Baker, who like Mostert was not spotted at practice Monday and is listed with a hip injury.

Also listed as limited Wednesday were T Terron Armstead (toe), TE Tanner Conner (knee/back), CB Keion Crossen (shoulder) and DT Raekwon Davis (knee).

Crossen was injured during the Cleveland game, so his presence at practice was encouraging.

For Armstead, this marked a rare Wednesday practice for the veteran who's been dealing with that toe injury since the opener against New England.

Finally, four players were listed as full participants but on the injury report: CB Kader Kohou (thumb), TE Hunter Long (concussion protocol), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) and WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder).

Long missed the Cleveland because of his concussion, but him participating fully Wednesday would seem to indicate he's on the verge of being cleared.

TEXANS INJURY REPORT

The big name on the Houston injury report was rookie first-round pick Derek Stingley Jr., who sat out because of a hamstring injury.

The cornerback, who was the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, sat out the Texans' 23-10 loss against Washington Sunday.

Also not practicing Wednesday was long-snapper Jon Weeks because of personal reasons.

LB Neville Hewitt, a former Dolphins player, was limited because of a hamstring injury, and DL Maliek Collins was limited with a chest injury.

