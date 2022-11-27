Breaking Down the Week 12 Dolphins-Texans Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins indeed will be without their rushing leader Raheem Mostert when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Mostert will miss the game because of a knee injury that had him listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

With Mostert out, look for Jeff Wilson Jr. to start against Houston, with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin also getting some work in the running game — particularly if it proves as effective as it was against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will miss a second consecutive game because of a knee issue that surfaced the week of the Cleveland game, meaning rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson again will serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

The other inactives for the Dolphins against Houston will be WR Erik Ezukanma, CB Noah Igbinoghene and TE Hunter Long.

It continues to be a redshirt year for Ezunkanma, who just hasn't been able to crack the lineup this year.

It's worse for Igbinoghene, who continues to be a forgotten man in his third season after arriving as a first-round pick in 2020.

As for Long, he'll be inactive despite clearing concussion protocol this week and being removed from the injury report.

Wide receiver River Cracraft will be back in the lineup after missing three games with injuries, while Gaskin will be active for the first time since the Week 5 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Also active will be newcomer Justin Zimmer, the defensive lineman the Dolphins signed this week. He hasn't appeared in a regular season game since Week 6 of the 2021 season when he was with the Buffalo Bills.

With Long out of the concussion protocol, Mostert and Bridgewater were the only players with injury issues. That played a role in the Dolphins not making any practice squad elevations this week for the first time all season.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TEXANS INACTIVE INFO

The Texans inactives includes rookie third overall pick Derek Stingley Jr., who was ruled out Friday and will miss a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Also inactive will be TE Brevin Jordan (formerly of the University of Miami), WR Amari Rodgers, RB Eno Benjamin (recently claimed off waivers from Arizona), LB Garret Wallow, DL Thomas Booker and DL Austin Deculus.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.