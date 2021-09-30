Previewing the Dolphins-Colts Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

Breaking down the SI.com fantasy recommendations and what they might mean for the game at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

In that vein, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Dolphins-Colts battle at Hard Rock Stadium.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Start of the Week

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: Taylor has been an absolute dud for fantasy managers over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 14.5 points. That ranks him tied for 45th among running backs in that time. You’re probably still starting him regardless, so consider this a bit of reassurance in a smash spot against the Dolphins. Their defense just gave up 23.2 fantasy points to Raiders backup RB Peyton Barber.

Our take: While we get the logic behind this pick, there are two important points that need to be made, the first being the expected absence of All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the game and the fact that the Colts don't have a QB like Derek Carr who can hurt the Dolphins defense with the passing game.

Sit of the Week

TE Mike Gesicki: "I was dead wrong on Gesicki last week, as he was targeted 12 times (three more times than his first two weeks combined). However, I'm still not high on him for this week, as the matchup against the Colts isn't all that favorable. Their defense has allowed an average of just 51 receiving yards and three total touchdowns to enemy tight ends in their last eight games dating back to last year."

Our take: As we mentioned in our Wednesday notebook, Gesicki's targets have doubled every week — from three to six to 12. So while, sure, he might not put up big numbers against the Colts, we'd still expect him to get his share of looks.

Start 'Em

RB Myles Gaskin: "Gaskin hasn’t put up great numbers over the first two weeks, but he does lead all Miami backs in touch share. He also has a nice matchup against the Raiders next on the slate. Las Vegas has allowed 14 touchdowns and the fourth-most points to opposing runners in their last nine games dating back to last season. Consider Gaskin an attractive, matchup-based FLEX starter."

Our take: What's not mentioned in the write-up is that Gaskin had a huge game at Las Vegas last year when he rushed for 87 yards and had 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns. And given the issues in protection, it makes sense that the Dolphins would emphasize the running game a bit more in this one.

WR Jaylen Waddle: Waddle's yardage total (58) last weekend wasn't great, but his catch total (12 on 13 targets) in Jacoby Brissett's first game made him a PPR star. This week, I'd keep him active as the rookie faces a Colts defense that has already surrendered four touchdowns to slot wideouts in its first three games. If you play in a full-point PPR league, consider Waddle a very attractive FLEX option.

Our take: There's no reason to think that Waddle won't continue being a favorite for Brissett (and Tua Tagovailoa when he returns from his injury), but there IS reason to believe that Waddle will be able to break a long gain or two based on what he did at Alabama and the speed that he obviously possesses.

Sit 'Em

Colts QB Carson Wentz: Wentz gutted his way through a Week 3 contest in Tennessee while dealing with two ankle sprains, but he was not all that effective with a meager 7.8 fantasy points. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week, as he’ll face a Dolphins defense that has allowed just five touchdown passes and an average of fewer than 18 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks after three weeks.

Our take: Two other factors that should help the Dolphins against Wentz is the continued absence of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, along with the expected absence of All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

RB Myles Gaskin: "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I liked Gaskin last week against the Raiders, but he scored just 10.4 fantasy points in the contest. He also played just 10 more snaps than Malcolm Brown, who had two red-zone looks compared to none for Gaskin. The Colts defense has allowed just two scores and the 11th-fewest points to runners, so beware Gaskin."

Our take: Gaskin has yet to have the kind of productive game so far this season that he had on occasion in 2020, and the issues on the Dolphins offensive line will make him a risky proposition until those are corrected.

More sits

-- Colts TE Jack Doyle

RECAPPING THE WEEK 3 RECOMMENDATIONS

Sit of the Week, TE Mike Gesicki — 10 catches, 86 yards, 0 touchdowns ... This was a very big day for Gesicki even without a touchdown.

Start 'Em, RB Myles Gaskin — 65 rushing yards, 3 catches for 9 yards ... The Dolphins never really gave the running game much of a chance and it didn't help that Gaskin was on the sideline in favor of Malcolm Brown near the goal line.

Sit 'Em, WR Jaylen Waddle — 12 catches, 58 yards ... A strange stat line, to be sure, though this was a very good day in a PPR league.

Sit 'Em, Raiders WR Henry Ruggs II — 4 catches, 78 yards ... Ruggs made a couple of really nice catches against Xavien Howard, but the final total was modest.

Sit' Em, Dolphins defense — 31 points allowed, 1 takeaway (one interception), 1 touchdown, 3 sacks ... The Dolphins gave up a lot of yardage but also got a lot of fantasy points for those who played their defense.