The Initial Dolphins 53-Man Roster
While Tuesday moves won't be announced until 4 p.m. (or close to it), the Miami Dolphins were busy in the morning continuing the task of getting down to the 53-player roster limit.
The team cut seven players in the morning, according to multiple reports, bringing their roster down to 61, meaning they have eight more moves to make.
The list of players released Tuesday morning: G Solomon Kindley, LB Brennan Scarlett, LB Porter Gustin, WR Lynn Bowden Jr., S Verone McKinley III, T Kellen Diesch and LB Cameron Goode.
As a reminder, Byron Jones remains on Active/PUP, but the Dolphins will have to move him to the active roster or Reserve/PUP by that 4 p.m. deadline. If he goes on Reserve/PUP, Jones would have to sit out the first four games of the regular season before being eligible to return.
THE UPDATED DOLPHINS ACTIVE ROSTER
QUARTERBACK (3)
Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024
Teddy Bridgewater — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Denver) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025
RUNNING BACK (5)
Raheem Mostert — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Chase Edmonds — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Arizona) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
Myles Gaskin — Seventh-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Salvon Ahmed — Re-signed as an exclusive-rights free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023
FB Alec Ingold — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
WIDE RECEIVER (5)
Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025
Cedrick Wilson Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Trent Sherfield — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Erik Ezukanma — Fourth-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
TIGHT END (5)
Mike Gesicki — Signed franchise tag in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Durham Smythe — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
Cethan Carter — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Cincinnati), signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
Hunter Long — Third-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)
C/G Michael Deiter — Third-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024
G/T Robert Hunt — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
G/T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024
OL Connor Williams — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
T Greg Little — Acquired in a trade from Carolina in 2021, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5)
Emmanuel Ogbah — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Raekwon Davis — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
John Jenkins — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Zach Sieler — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Christian Wilkins — First-round pick (13th overall) in 2019, signed through 2023 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2024
LINEBACKERS (9)
Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025
Andrew Van Ginkel — Fifth-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Jerome Baker — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Sam Eguavoen — Re-signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Duke Riley — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Elandon Roberts — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Trey Flowers — Signed as a free agent in 2022
Melvin Ingram III — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Kansas City) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)
CB Xavien Howard — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
CB Noah Igbinoghene — First-round pick (30th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024
CB Nik Needham — Re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2021, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023
DB Keion Crossen — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
S Clayton Fejedelem — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
S Brandon Jones — Third-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
S Eric Rowe — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025
SPECIALISTS (3)
K Jason Sanders — Signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
P Thomas Morstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans), signed through 2022, UFA in 2023
LS Blake Ferguson — Sixth-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024
RESERVE/PUP
CB Byron Jones — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025