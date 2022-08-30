While Tuesday moves won't be announced until 4 p.m. (or close to it), the Miami Dolphins were busy in the morning continuing the task of getting down to the 53-player roster limit.

The team cut seven players in the morning, according to multiple reports, bringing their roster down to 61, meaning they have eight more moves to make.

The list of players released Tuesday morning: G Solomon Kindley, LB Brennan Scarlett, LB Porter Gustin, WR Lynn Bowden Jr., S Verone McKinley III, T Kellen Diesch and LB Cameron Goode.

As a reminder, Byron Jones remains on Active/PUP, but the Dolphins will have to move him to the active roster or Reserve/PUP by that 4 p.m. deadline. If he goes on Reserve/PUP, Jones would have to sit out the first four games of the regular season before being eligible to return.

QUARTERBACK (3)

Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024

Teddy Bridgewater — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Denver) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025

RUNNING BACK (5)

Raheem Mostert — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Chase Edmonds — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Arizona) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Myles Gaskin — Seventh-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Salvon Ahmed — Re-signed as an exclusive-rights free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023

FB Alec Ingold — Signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

Cedrick Wilson Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Trent Sherfield — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Erik Ezukanma — Fourth-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

TIGHT END (5)

Mike Gesicki — Signed franchise tag in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Durham Smythe — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Cethan Carter — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Cincinnati), signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Hunter Long — Third-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)

C/G Michael Deiter — Third-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

G/T Robert Hunt — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

G/T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024

OL Connor Williams — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

T Greg Little — Acquired in a trade from Carolina in 2021, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5)

Emmanuel Ogbah — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Raekwon Davis — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

John Jenkins — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Zach Sieler — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Christian Wilkins — First-round pick (13th overall) in 2019, signed through 2023 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2024

LINEBACKERS (9)

Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

Andrew Van Ginkel — Fifth-round pick in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Jerome Baker — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Sam Eguavoen — Re-signed as a free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Duke Riley — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Elandon Roberts — Re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Trey Flowers — Signed as a free agent in 2022

Melvin Ingram III — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Kansas City) in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)

CB Xavien Howard — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

CB Noah Igbinoghene — First-round pick (30th overall) in 2020, signed through 2023, team has until May 2023 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024

CB Nik Needham — Re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2021, signed through 2022, RFA in 2023

DB Keion Crossen — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S Clayton Fejedelem — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S Brandon Jones — Third-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

S Eric Rowe — Signed a three-year contract extension in 2019, signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

SPECIALISTS (3)

K Jason Sanders — Signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

P Thomas Morstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans), signed through 2022, UFA in 2023

LS Blake Ferguson — Sixth-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

RESERVE/PUP

CB Byron Jones — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025