River Cracraft's injury and Erik Ezukanma's beck injury could force the Dolphins to elevate a practice squad receiver for the second straight week

The Miami Dolphins are on the verge of getting one of the team’s receivers back from injury, but it appears the offense might be forced to play without two key backups in Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Jaylen Waddle, who sat out Sunday’s 70-20 blowout win over the Denver Broncos, participated in his second straight practice, getting a step closer to exiting the concussion protocol.

Once Waddle exits the concussion protocol, he'll be cleared to play in Sunday's game.

But the Dolphins practiced without River Cracraft, who suffered a shoulder injury that could land him on injured reserve, and Erik Ezukanma, who missed Wednesday's practice with neck injury.

Cracraft, who happens to be the Dolphins’ best blocking receiver, more than likely will miss Sunday’s game while his shoulder injury heals. But the Dolphins don’t seem ready to place Cracraft on injured reserve, which would force him to miss the next four games.

However, that decision could be made Saturday, which would start the clock on the four games he’s shelved.

“We are taking a little time to try to assess that. That’s definitely not a certainty and definitely not out of the question, either,” McDaniel said. “We’re seeing how his body responds day in and day out.”

Ezukanma, who played in Miami’s first two games and handled a Deebo Samuel-like role, wasn’t active for the Broncos game. When he suffered the neck injury is unclear.

The Dolphins elevated Robbie Chosen from the practice squad, and he handled the majority of Miami’s base receiver snaps, paired with Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins could elevate Chosen from the practice squad again this weekend, even if Waddle is cleared to play because Cracraft and Ezukanma absences would leave Braxton Berrios and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as the only backups to Hill and Waddle.

The Dolphins also have receivers Raleigh Webb and Braylon Sanders on the practice squad, and it’s possible they could be elevated from the practice squad for game day.

Sanders spent last season on Miami’s practice squad and was elevated for three games, where he caught two of the three passes thrown his way for 17 yards.

Webb, a former standout at The Citadel, spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots. He joined the Dolphins practice squad after not making New England’s final cut last month.

He played in 12 games last season, but took only one offensive snap.

Armstead sits out Wednesday's practice

Terron Armstead sat out his first practice in three weeks, likely receiving a veteran rest day to help his body recuperate from playing his first game of the 2023 season.

Armstead, who has been nursing ankle, knee and back injuries, participated in practice for two straight weeks to gain the medical clearance he needed to make his season debut Sunday.

During the game the four-time Pro Bowl left tackle could be spotted mowing down defenders on the second level, helping the Dolphins gain a season-high 350 rushing yards, which included five rushing touchdowns.

If Armstead did suffer a setback, Kendall Lamm likely would replace him as Miami's starting left tackle. Lamm filled in for Armstead the first two games and performed admirably.

Center Connor Williams also was held out of Wednesday's practice, and Liam Eichenberg likely will man the center spot if Williams can't play Sunday.