The Miami Dolphins' injury situation got a little bit more worrisome Thursday.

Tua Tagovailoa already has been ruled out because of his concussion, and Pro Bowl players Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead haven't practiced so far this week, and now wide receiver Tyreek Hill was added to the injury report Thursday ahead of the Week 5 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Hill was one of two new names on the injury report, listed as a limited participant because of a quad injury. It's the first time all season that Hill has been on the injury report — not even for vet rest.

Since there had been no indication of any issue before Thursday, it's not an unfair assumption that he was injured in practice.

The news comes on the same day when fellow game-breaking wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was listed as a limited participant in practice, a positive development considering he didn't practice Wednesday.

Hill leads the NFL with 477 receiving yards and is tied for first with Buffalo's Stefon Diggs with 31 catches after a 10-catch, 160-yard performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 27-15 Thursday night loss.

The presence of Hill, and the respect his speed demands from opposing defenses, has helped transform the Dolphins offense and make it one of the more explosive in the NFL in the early portion of the 2022 season and it obviously would be a huge blow if it turns out he can't play against the Jets.

THE REST OF THE DOLPHINS INJURY REPORT

Armstead hasn't practiced in three weeks, so his absence might not mean anything in terms of his availability for the game, but there's reason to be concerned about Howard considering he's now dealing with multiple groin injuries this week after sitting out the fourth quarter of the Cincinnati game.

Along with Hill, running back Salvon Ahmed also was added to the injury report Thursday and listed as limited with a back issue.

The rest of the injury report — outside of vet rest — was the same as Wednesday:



Armstead (toe), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Keion Crossen (glute/shoulder) and OL Robert Jones (back) did not practice; S Brandon Jones (chest) and DL Zach Sieler (hand) were limited; and TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), LB Trey Flowers (knee), T Greg Little (finger), TE Hunter Long (ankle) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) were listed as full participants.