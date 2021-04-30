Dolphins Pick Waddle: Instant Analysis

The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft

The Dolphins obviously felt the need for speed.

That's what the Dolphins got when they selected Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

Waddle will bring a big-play element that was missing on the Dolphins offense last season and his ability to turn short passes into long gains or take the top off a defense should be invaluable for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa obviously saw first-hand the kind of explosiveness that Waddle possesses during their days together at the University of Alabama.

Waddle was selected after both tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase were taken by the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals fourth and fifth overall, getting the nod over his Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell.

While it could be argue that the Dolphins maybe were more in need of an offensive lineman, the argument certainly could be made they can get one later in this draft, maybe even at 18 or in the second round.

If the choice was between the two wide receivers, this was the way to go, as we previously explained.

While he possesses good game speed, Smith does not have anywhere near the kind of explosiveness that Waddle possesses.

We also explained why Waddle is not a second coming of Ted GInn Jr. even though there are physical similarities. Instead, we prefer the current NFL comp of Tyreek Hill.

And for those who will bemoan taking Waddle over Smith because Smith is the one who had the Heisman season in 2020, let us remind you again that before Waddle fractured his ankle he was the one who had the better receiving numbers in the first four games last year.

In those four games, Waddle had 557 receiving yards, four touchdowns and a 22.3 average. Smith had 483 receiving yards with four touchdowns and a 12.7 average.

So if the choice was between Waddle and Smith, it says here they made the right call.