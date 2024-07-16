Miami Dolphins Jaelan Phillips Shows Balance and Speed On Social Media Post Tuesday
Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips appears to be making some more headway in his rehabilitation process. In a social media post on Tuesday afternoon, Phillips was moving his feet exceptionally well and is showing obvious signs of improvement.
Phillips ruptured his Achilles tendon late last season in a game against the New York Jets. He has been working hard in his rehabilitation to get back to work as quickly as possible.
Phillips is shown doing ladder drills barefoot and showing no signs of weakness. The drills and lack of weakness are good indicators days before veterans report for training camp. While there's no expectation that Phillips will participate immediately, the video is encouraging.
Four months ago, Phillips could not walk. Now, he is back to doing individual football training drills.
The University of Miami graduate posted weeks ago that he had completed his first 18 holes of golf since the injury. It appears as though he is trying to do whatever he can to progress with his rehab and come back as quickly as possible.
He was the 18th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has started 26 games in 42 appearances. He has combined for 146 tackles, 52 quarterback hits, and 22 sacks.
Phillips was on his way to a potential All-Pro season last year before being derailed by the injury in Week 12.
While Phillips and teammate Bradley Chubb are not getting their repetitions in practice, rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara will get those reps and improve their craft. Phillips and Chubb have taken the rookies under their wing and have been coaching them outside of practice.