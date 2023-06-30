Jalen Ramsey used a 38-second video of him playing basketball to showcase his elite athleticism, and dunking prowess

Jalen Ramsey has spent the majority of this decade respected as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Now there’s proof this six-time Pro Bowl selection can challenge for the title as best hooper in the NFL courtesy of a highlight reel of a full-court run he recently participated in at Florida International University.

In the 38-second clip, the cornerback Miami traded a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to acquire this offseason to pair with Xavien Howard showcased his handles, a wet 3-point shot, and the ability to dunk with ease.

When Complex Sports picked up the video, and questioned whether he’s the best hooper in the NFL, Ramsey had a response.

“I’m just an athlete, chill,” said Ramsey, who is 6-1, 208 pounds. “Ya’ll forgot I was a two-sport athlete in college. Damn near could (have gone) to the Olympics.”

Ramsey isn’t kidding either.

RAMSEY'S TRACK ACHIEVEMENTS

In 2014 Ramsey and backup quarterback John Franklin II joined Dentarius Locke and James Harris on Florida State’s 4x100-meter relay team that won the ACC Outdoor title in 40.19 seconds.

His long jump of 25 feet (7.62 meters) earned him third place, matching the third place he also earned at the ACC Indoors.

In May 2015, Ramsey won the ACC Long Jump Championship with a leap of 26' 1.5" (7.96m).

Ramsey had a long jump of 26 feet, 1 3/4 inches, which was the third-best in Florida State history at the time. So his performance in college was nothing short of impressive, and Ramsey claims most of his long jumping was done strictly off athleticism.

So those who think the 28-year-old has lost a step, or can’t move like he once did might need to reconsider that stance.

The Dolphins are hoping Ramsey and Howard will become the best cornerback duo in the NFL playing in a Vic Fangio scheme, which is built on creating turnovers.

As for the hoops dreams, Dolphins fans shouldn’t be too concerned.

“[I'm just] doing conditioning in these runs [for real],” Ramsey said.