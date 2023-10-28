The Dolphins have the seventh-worst passer rating for opposing QBs in the NFL, but Jalen Ramsey should help the secondary tighten up

Jalen Ramsey passed every test presented to him by the Miami Dolphins, and the team's top offseason acquisition will finally make his debut Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Ramsey, who is three months into the rehabilitation of a meniscus procedure he had done to his left knee, which he injured in the first week of training camp, is expected to start opposite Xavien Howard, who ais battling a groin injury.

Both cornerbacks were listed as questionable for Sunday's 1 p.m. home game, but Howard practiced all week and intends to play, and Ramsey was added to the 53-man roster late Saturday afternoon.

Dolphins release cornerback

The Dolphins released cornerback Parry Nickerson to make room for Ramsey. Nickerson, who has played the nickel role the past two weeks, likely will be added to the practice squad if he's not claimed by another NFL team Monday.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday he was placing the decision of whether to play in both cornerbacks' hands.

"Everything's case by case with those two individuals," McDaniel said. "I have a very good working relationship with them. And we communicate very well. So they both know what they mean to the team, and what their desire to play, if they put themselves in harm's way, what it can do to the team, much like Terron Armstead where it's like ... and that's an earned, right because they're not just telling me, they've shown me, they know how to prepare.

"We've worked to this point to be in a working relationship like this, where they know the implications, they know what it's like to feel right. And they know that we have guys that we've really depended on all year, fortunately, that are able to make plays and orchestrate the defense."

Ramsey concluded his second straight week of practices Friday, but his participation was limited during every session.

Rave reviews for Ramsey

Dolphins players have had rave reviews about Ramsey, who turned 29 earlier this week.

“Very impressive how he runs with our fast guys, how he transitions in and out of breaks with them,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “[He] almost mirrored [the receivers] while our guys were running full speed. And for him to break down on a dime the way that they break down is very impressive.”

Ramsey has consistently attended team meetings, position meetings, practices, and games, so he'd fully invested in what the Dolphins have been doing and is mentally ready to step in Sunday.

McDaniel hinted that when Ramsey does make his debut, the expectation is for him to perform like an elite defender.

“What’s fortunate for us is that although he’s new to this team, the crossover in scheme is huge for him,” McDaniel said about Ramsey, who has pulled down 19 interceptions, forced seven fumbles, recovered another two, and produced two sacks in the 108 regular season games he's played. “He’s actually the most experienced player in this defense that we really have from his years from L.A. with coach (Brandon) Staley and Raheem Morris running the same system that Staley obviously [used] with Vic (Fangio) in Chicago.”

Opposing quarterbacks have a 100.3 passer rating against Miami, which ranks seventh-worst in the NFL. Only the Denver Broncos (114.2), Los Angeles Chargers (105.6), Arizona Cardinals (102.5), Tennessee Titans (101.0), Buffalo Bills (100.7) and Minnesota Vikings (100.4) have a worse rating.

"Anytime you add good players to your team, it will change," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said when asked about the return of Ramsey. "It should be a benefit, both from their production and what it allows you to do schematically.”